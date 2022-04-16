Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.