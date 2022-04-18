Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.