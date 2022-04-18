Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Wi…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 19F. Winds…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds S at 10 t…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko ar…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…