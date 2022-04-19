Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Elko folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.