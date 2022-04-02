 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

