Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest.