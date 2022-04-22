This evening in Elko: Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Looking ahead, Elko temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 5:00 PM PDT until FRI 12:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
