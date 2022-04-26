Elko's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
