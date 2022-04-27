 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

