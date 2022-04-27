This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is sho…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forec…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The Elko area should s…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks should see highs in the 50'…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …