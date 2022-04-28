Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.