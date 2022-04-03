For the drive home in Elko: Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the El…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Elko area should see a ligh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Elko's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…