This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Elko area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
