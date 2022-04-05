This evening in Elko: Windy with rain showers this evening overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 2:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
