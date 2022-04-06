This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
