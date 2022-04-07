 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

