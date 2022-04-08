This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
