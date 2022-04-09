This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
