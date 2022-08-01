Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 11:00 AM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.