This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM PDT until WED 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
For the drive home in Elko: Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Elko f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 t…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…