This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
