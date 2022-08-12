This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The are…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. We…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 t…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…