For the drive home in Elko: Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from FRI 9:10 PM PDT until SAT 12:15 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The are…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. Temperatur…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. We…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 t…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 58% chanc…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.