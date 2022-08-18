Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.