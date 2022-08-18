This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. Temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Tem…
For the drive home in Elko: Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to b…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thou…