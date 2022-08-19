Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.