This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Tem…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …