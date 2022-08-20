Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.