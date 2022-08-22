This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Tem…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to b…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …