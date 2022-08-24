This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
