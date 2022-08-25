Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.