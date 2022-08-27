Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 10:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
