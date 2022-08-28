Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.