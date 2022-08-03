Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Elko area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Elko area shoul…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Sunday. Temperatures are pro…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temp…