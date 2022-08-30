For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
