This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. Temperatures are…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 deg…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…