Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Elko area shoul…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Sunday. Temperatures are pro…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temp…
This evening in Elko: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot d…