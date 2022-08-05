For the drive home in Elko: Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 AM PDT until SAT 6:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
