Elko's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Elko. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SAT 6:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The Elko area shoul…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
For the drive home in Elko: Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Elko f…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Sunday. Temperatures are pro…