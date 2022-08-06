Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Elko. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SAT 6:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.