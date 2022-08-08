Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

Local Weather

