This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
