This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
