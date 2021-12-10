This evening's outlook for Elko: Some clouds. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
