Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.