This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28. Today's forecas…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening in Elko: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, El…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a goo…
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 13. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Snow showers. Low 13F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time…