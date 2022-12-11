This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
