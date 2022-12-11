 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News