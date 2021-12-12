Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
