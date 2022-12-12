Elko's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
