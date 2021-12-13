For the drive home in Elko: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
