 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News