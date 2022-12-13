This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
