Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Windy. Showers early becoming widely scattered overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

