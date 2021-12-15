This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
