For the drive home in Elko: Snow likely. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
