For the drive home in Elko: Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
