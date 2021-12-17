Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.