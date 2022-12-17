 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

