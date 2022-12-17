This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23. 17 degrees is today's…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Don't go out wit…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures ba…
Elko's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12. Today's forecasted lo…